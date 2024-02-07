Mob ransacks house in Belagavi village after man elopes with married woman

February 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

A mob ransacked the house of a woman whose son is said to have eloped with a married woman in Jinral village of Belagavi district.

Lagamanna Walikar, a 34-year-old man with a wife and a son, ran away with a married woman from the same village.

He used to live with his mother and grandmother.

When the news spread, scores of people, related to the married woman’s husband, gathered in front of Walikar’s house.

They were carrying machetes and rods and shouting abuses at the family. They started throwing stones at the house. They broke open the doors, smashed the windows and roof tiles. They brought some furniture and grocery bags from inside and threw them on the street.

The woman of the house and the child were saved as they were alerted a few minutes before the attack. They took shelter in another house of a family friend in the village.

The victims have complained to the Yamakanamaradi Police that the mob stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from their house.

The complaint has named Samayya Walikar, Kempanna Walikar, Renuka Fakirappa Walikar, Ningappa Walikar, Bharama, Hanumant Lagamappa, Ningappa Lagamappa, Lagama Yalagunda, among others.

