Mob kills leopard at Deodurga in Raichur

The leopard had attacked three people

Updated - July 07, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
One of the three victims of the leopard attack undergoing treatment at the taluk hospital in Deodurga on Sunday.

One of the three victims of the leopard attack undergoing treatment at the taluk hospital in Deodurga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Raichur 07-07-2024 Officials of Forest, Police and Revenue departments rushed to Kamadal village after receiving information of leopard attack on people on Sunday

Karnataka Raichur 07-07-2024 Officials of Forest, Police and Revenue departments rushed to Kamadal village after receiving information of leopard attack on people on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An angry mob killed a leopard on the outskirts of Kamadal village in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district on Sunday, after the animal attacked three people. According to sources, the leopard attacked three people around 9 a.m. on Sunday when they were heading to work.

The injured have been identified as Ranganath, Papayya, and Ramu, and have been admitted to the taluk hospital in Deodurga, where treatment was provided and their condition was stated to be stable.

When the news of the leopard attack spread, many people from Kamadal and surrounding villages rushed to the spot.

On receiving information, the Forest Department officials and staff, as well as the Police and Revenue Department officials, also rushed to the spot and started making preparations to catch the leopard by placing a cage there. The forest officials also called in a tranquillizer team from Hospet.

The mob got angry and many began screaming and searching for the leopard, that was near some rocks. The mob attacked the leopard with stones, clubs, and other materials, killing it when it came out from behind the rocks, sources said.

“We were prepared to catch the leopard live as tranquillizer team was on the way to the village from Hospet,” Praveen, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Raichur, told The Hindu on the phone.

It was a 3-to 4-year-old leopard. The carcass was shifted to the Veterinary Hospital in Deodurga for an autopsy.

Mr. Praveen also said that a case will be registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against the mob.

The sources said that the leopard used to stay in the surrounding areas and had attacked three heads of cattle in the past. 

