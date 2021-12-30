MNREGA: State surpasses target by providing 13.14 cr. man-days of work

BENGALURU

30 December 2021 22:49 IST

4.45 lakh new job cards generated this year: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday said the State has provided 13.14 core man days of work under MNREGA schemes, surpassing the target of 13 crore man-days set for 2021-2022.

“Considering the demand placed by the State, the Union Government has allowed an additional 1.4 crore man-days, which will result in additional funding of ₹715 crore from the Centre,” the Minister told reporters after the conference of zilla panchayat chief executive officers. In 2020-2021, Karnataka had provided 14.82 crore man-days of work. He also said that 4.45 lakh new job cards had been provided this year.

The Minister said that 58.86 lakh persons, including 29.15 lakh women, 4.33 lakh senior citizens and 22,000 specially-abled persons, from 31.45 lakh families in the State have received employment under MNREGA, which is the highest in the last five years. A total of 13.09 lakh works had been taken up this year of which 3.87 lakh works have been completed, he added.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the Centre, based on an appeal from the State, has allowed to provide 150 days of work for families working under MNREGA in 99 taluks of 17 districts. “A total of ₹3,738 crore has been spent towards wages and ₹1,354 crore towards material this year,” he added.