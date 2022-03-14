‘MNREGA helped stop migration from rural areas in Dharwad’

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act had helped rural families from migrating to bigger cities in search of livelihood, Deputy Secretary of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Rekah Dollin has said

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) had helped the rural families from migrating to bigger cities in search of livelihood, Deputy Secretary of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Rekah Dollin has said.

She was speaking at a programme ‘Nava Bharata Naari’ to honour women working under MGNREGA from the last eight years at Umachagi village in Hubballi taluk on Monday. The programme was organised as part of International Womens’s Day. In all 94 job cardholders are working in various works taken up under MGNREGA in the village.

Ms. Rekha Dollin said that MGNREGA had helped several rural families find a source of livelihood in their own villages and also take part in development works of the village.

Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat Gangadhar Kandakur said that the removal of silt from tanks had been taken up under MNREGA in the village. This apart, free health camps had been organised and steps had been taken to make the village TB-free. The silt removal would help the villagers a lot as they were dependent on the tank for the potable water, he said.

After receiving felicitation, the MNREGA workers shared their experiences. Various officials of the taluk panchayat were present along with the job card holders.