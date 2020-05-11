MNREGA gains significance as migrant labourers return home

Thousands of families are back in their villages in North Karnataka, thanks to reverse migration induced by COVID-19 lockdown in big cities. Many of them are now dependent on MNREGA works, but not all can get jobs. Sudden spurt in demand and new conditions have made the situation difficult.

To start with, migrant workers will have to wait, even if they have job cards, as they have to complete the 14-day quarantine period. “Those who don’t have job cards will be issued only after the quarantine period,” said Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer P. Raja. But there is a technical glitch too. They will get job cards only if they have their names in voters’ list.

In Bidar, where nearly 18,000 people have reportedly returned home, only some 6,000 migrants are eligible for job cards. Bidar Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar told The Hindu that plans are on to increase it, by initiating new works, while ensuring social distancing norms.

In Belagavi district, works are being allotted to groups of 5-7 persons and maintaining strict social distance, the authorities have given further relaxations to accommodate landless labourers. CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat K.V. Rajendra said that protective gears had been provided and panchayats have also been asked to focus on individual works to stop crowding.

However, there is an issue of delayed payment. “We want the government to pay the wages within two weeks as the rules specify,” said Vishveshvarayya Hiremath, convener of the NGO Grameena Koolikarmikara Sangha, that works among landless labourers.

In Vijayapura district, more works under MNREGA are being initiated to help migrant workers. “Those with job cards will get jobs immediately. And others will be issued job cards in a day or two,” said CEO of Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat Govind Reddy. Some districts have also launched special initiatives to help out workers. For instance, Dharwad has launched a toll free helpline — 1800-4258-666.

In Yadgir district, authorities claimed that 96.38% of payments were made in a week’s time. However, farmer leaders differ. Channabasappa Anegundi of Krishi Kooli Karmikara Sangha said most of the workers were not paid wages due to technical reasons and lockdown has further worsened their plight.

Meanwhile, fear of contracting the disease is another issue during these testing times. Many are eager to work, but there is constant fear of contracting disease. “Apart from fear of infection, what is keeping them away is an affidavit reportedly to be submitted by farmers saying that the department would not be responsible if they contract the disease,” Mr. Hiremath said. President of Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha Maruti Manpade put the number of migrant workers who have returned to their villages in Kalaburagi district alone at around 50,000. “MNREGA works are the only source of livelihood, but only some may find jobs despite government assurance,” he told The Hindu.

(With inputs from Rishikesh Bahadur Desai, Praveen Para, Dinesh Nayak, Firoz Rozindar, Ravikumar Naraboli)