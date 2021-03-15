MNGT gets new solid waste treatment facility

MYSURU

15 March 2021 19:12 IST

A new solid-waste management facility created at the Mysore New Goods Terminal (MNGT) was inaugurated here on Monday.

The new facility is a measure to comply with the requirements of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as per which the bulk generators should have their own segregation and treatment facility.

The new facility has a capacity to treat 2 tonnes of solid waste per day and was commissioned by Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that being a bulk waste generator, Railways is obliged to create its own waste collection and processing facilities as per Solid Waste Management Rules.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division said the solid waste management facility covers 3,140 square metres.

The facility has waste dumping area for collection, segregation area, and 18 compost pits to treat the wet waste into compost.

The authorities said the biodegradable waste is converted into compost and the recyclable waste/plastic/e-waste is handed over to the Karnataka State Pollution control Board (KSPCB approved recyclers. The untreated non-biodegradable waste is sent to landfills as per Solid Waste Management rules.

A contract has been awarded to carry out solid waste management activities at MNGT at a cost of ₹4.5 lakh per month for one year.

It entails door-to-door collection of garbage from houses of Railway Colony, removal of garbage from the garbage bins located in the railway colony and transporting it to the solid waste management facility at MNGT, and removal and transportation of garbage from Central Railway Hospital/Mysuru, Divisional office building, Railway station premises to the new facility at MNGT.

The contract also stipulates segregation of garbage into biodegradable, non-biodegradable waste, and recyclable or non-recyclable plastic waste at solid waste management facility at MNGT.