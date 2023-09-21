M.N. Subramani passes away

September 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandetira N. Subramani, 67, founder president of Vekare Ex-Servicemen Trust passed away in Mysuru city on Thursday.

Family sources said he was admitted to a hospital the previous day after he complained of discomfiture and succumbed to heart attack in the early hours of Thursday.

Subramani retired from Indian Air Force and subsequently became an advocate after completing law. He floated the Vekare Ex-Servicemen’s Trust to take up the cause of retired soldiers to help them on issues related to their pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits if held up for various reasons.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

