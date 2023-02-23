ADVERTISEMENT

MMCRI’s move helps decongest crowded K.R. Hospital

February 23, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

 Nearly 30% of patient load eased after the medical college shifts outpatient services to super speciality hospital and trauma care centre on the PKTB Sanatorium campus on KRS Road in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time since many years, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, which is celebrating its centenary next year, has succeeded in its move to decongest the crowded K.R. Hospital as the patient load on the teaching hospital has dropped by nearly 30 per cent with some outpatient services moved out of the premises to the hospitals on KRS Road that were unoccupied all these years.

The pressure on K.R. Hospital is expected to ease further with surgeries of super speciality and in-patients of certain departments also being shifted to the PKTB campus on KRS Road on February 27. Also, patients will get investigation reports on PKTB campus even though the labs are located in K.R. Hospital as an ambulance will be transporting samples of patients to the lab, and a software developed to access reports in the new hospitals.

What could not be achieved all these years, has been accomplished now with the K.R. Hospital, which was handling over 1,500 outpatients daily, decongested ahead of its long-awaited restoration.

“We had little space in K.R. Hospital with outpatient services of all departments carried out here. This had led to congestion on the premises. We had the task of making arrangements for the renovation of K.R. and Cheluvamba hospitals for which a sum of ₹89 crore had been sanctioned by the government. The super speciality hospital and the trauma care centre were lying unoccupied. We operationalised these hospitals easing crowding of patients in K.R. Hospital,” explained MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini.

She told The Hindu that nearly 30 per cent of patients had been moved to the new hospitals on the PKTB campus. The super speciality hospital was handling outpatients of super speciality care. From February 27 onwards, surgeries will be done at the trauma care and inpatients of certain departments will be moved to the super speciality hospital.

The operation theatres at the trauma care are now made fit and fully functional for the surgeries, she said, adding that patient load will be eased further from February 27 with more services added to the new hospitals.

The trauma care centre and the super speciality hospital were lying idle as they were not used for the purpose for which they were established. The two public healthcare facilities that were launched a few years ago but had remained non-functional and unavailable to the public over non-availability of doctors and nursing staff, were operationalised partially on February 6. The outpatient services of eight super speciality care have been shifted to the super speciality hospital from K.R. Hospital.

The trauma care will handle in-patients as the eight departments, including nephrology, neurosciences and surgery, medical and surgical oncology, urology were shifted to super speciality for OPD services.

