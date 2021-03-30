MMCRI’s lab does 4.5 lakh swab tests

The Microbiology Laboratory of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) at the KR Hospital here has successfully carried out 4.5 lakh swab tests.

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj said the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) that works under the Department of Microbiology has been carrying out 4,000 to 4,500 swab tests daily. The lab has been carrying out RT-PCR tests since March last year.

In a span of one year, the lab has done 4.5 lakh swab tests. Doctors, microbiologists and the staff have worked tirelessly to combat the pandemic. They had worked in three shifts to give faster results for controlling the spread of the infection.

The lab at the MMCRI was in the beginning carrying out tests of samples sent from other districts when they lacked the testing facilities. After the districts, including Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, also got the COVID-19 labs, they started doing the tests in their own facilities and the samples sourced from Mysuru district were tested at the MMCRI lab besides the lab set up by the CSIR-CFTRI.

Dr. Nanjaraj said the tests have gone up as mandated by the government in view of the second wave.

The total number of swab tests done so far in Mysuru is 9.84 lakh, including 9.05 lakh tests done in government lab and 79,471 in private labs.