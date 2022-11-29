MMCRI’s four new ‘centenary’ projects seek govt. aid

November 29, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced to allocate a special grant for setting up a R and D facility at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), the management of the institute has proposed four new ‘centenary’ projects, including the plan of decongesting the crowded outpatient block at the Krishnarajendra Hospital and the expansion of facilities at the Forensic Department which has been carrying out 700 post-mortems a month.

MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini listed out the projects during her talk after the Chief Minister inaugurated MMCRI’s new facilities like classrooms, examination halls, library and hostels besides TeleICU Hub at K.R. Hospital and 10-Bed ICU project. A formal memorandum in this regard will be forwarded to the CM’s office, it is learnt.

On the occasion, Mr. Bommai told Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar to work towards establishing the R and D facility at MMCRI for carrying out research with the goal of making healthcare affordable.

K.R. Hospital, a teaching hospital of MMCRI, handles over 9 lakh outpatients annually – perhaps highest by a State-run hospital in the State. On an average, 5.5 lakh to 6 lakh in-patients avail treatment annually at the same hospital. Together, the MMCRI’s hospitals, including Cheluvamba and PKKTB, handle nearly 13.25 lakh patients. The patient load continues to be on the rise despite Mysuru getting the District Hospital, which is yet to become functional.

On some days, the daily OP numbers cross 2,500. K R Hospital has 1,200 beds while Cheluvamba and PKTB have 420 and 370 beds respectively.

“Once the trauma care center becomes functional, which is expected soon, the patient load will go up and may touch 20 lakh. Nearly 13,500 surgeries are performed at K.R. Hospital and 20,000 deliveries are done at Cheluvamba Hospital which thereby make them the most demanding hospitals. Expansion of the existing facilities will benefit patients. In this regard, an appeal was made to the Chief Minister,” Dr. Dakshayini told The Hindu.

With the increase in forensic cases, the department was in need of support for expanding the existing infrastructure to ease pressure on the facilities.

The MMCRI has proposed the OPD centenary complex at the place where the special wards exist, to decongest the OP services that are spread over different buildings in the absence of space. “This will bring all OPDs under one roof besides the multistoried building accommodating new wards which has become essential with rising inpatients, and the casualty wards,” she said.

“We have the most advanced ophthalmology department but lack space. Surgeries that cost over Rs 30,000 in private hospitals are done for free with the department getting cutting-edge equipment donated by philanthropists,” she said.

A lot of attendants of patients, especially women who accompany patients for deliveries at Cheluvamba Hospital need shelters for night stay. In this connection, construction of shelters for attendants gains significance.