MMCRI turns 100 in 2024

The Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), reckoned to be one of the country’s oldest medical colleges, will be completing 100 years in 2024. It was founded in 1924.

The MMCRI management has proposed to celebrate the historic occasion in a memorable manner.

The associations of old students and others who have a close association with the MMCRI have started drawing up plans for the 100th anniversary. The plans are expected to be discussed with the Minister for Health and Medical Education soon so that the works that are necessary to be taken up under the plan can be executed accordingly.

As the MMCRI college building and the hospitals attached to the college – K R Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital – are housed in heritage buildings and are in need of restoration without altering the original building architecture, the restoration is being timed ahead of the centenary celebrations.

Like how the Government Ayurveda College is being renovated, the MMCRI has also sent a proposal on restoring its hospital buildings too, to the government, seeking its approval and budget allocation.