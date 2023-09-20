MMCRI to build ‘centenary tableau’ for Dasara procession

September 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

With the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), the country’s one of the oldest medical colleges, celebrating its centenary, planning a host of activities till next year, the medical college is getting its tableau ready for participation in the famous Dasara procession on the day of Vijayadashami.

On the occasion of MMCRI completing 100 glorious years, it has decided to showcase the historic occasion in the form of a centenary tableau since the Vijayadashami procession in Mysuru is considered a prestigious platform watched world over because of the grand history attached to the festivities.

Confirming this to The Hindu, MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani said the tableau of the MMCRI, in view of its centenary celebrations, will be part of this year’s procession. The tableau will feature the institute and its journey in the last 100 years.

While year-long activities have been planned with lectures, conferences and talks from experts as part of the centenary celebrations, the past students of 1962 batch have come forward to install the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on the K.R. Hospital premises as a tribute to the visionary maharaja.

“The 1962 batch students of MMCRI have expressed their wish to install the statue. Likewise, the alumni are coming up with their centenary plans,” she said.

MMCRI is the 7th medical college in the country and the first in Karnataka to attain the centenary feat. The college and the hospital are housed in heritage buildings constructed nearly 100 years ago during the rule of Mysuru Maharajas. The hospital buildings are being restored to their past glory spending a whopping ₹89 crore.

According to MMCRI, K.R. Hospital handles over 9 lakh outpatients annually – perhaps the highest by a State-run hospital. On an average, 5.5 lakh to 6 lakh in-patients avail treatment annually at the same hospital. Together, the MMCRI’s hospitals, including Cheluvamba and PKKTB, handle nearly 13.25 lakh patients. The patient load continues to be on the rise despite Mysuru getting the District Hospital. On some days, the daily OP numbers cross 2,500. K.R. Hospital has 1,200 beds while Cheluvamba and PKTB have 420 and 370 beds respectively.