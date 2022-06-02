MMCRI team to meet royal family

A delegation of MMCRI is expected to meet the Mysuru royal family members and elicit their views on the centenary celebrations besides drawing suggestions on the restoration of the heritage hospital buildings for which the government has sanctioned ₹89 crore.

The MMCRI has proposed to keep the restoration of the government Ayurveda medical college building, also a heritage structure, as a model for the restoration of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital.

Recently, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, had inspected the renovation of Ayurveda college building and expressed his happiness over the way the work has been carried out. He had also said that the work can serve as a model for the renovation of other heritage structures.

Close on the heels of Mr. Wadiyar’s visit, the officials from MMCRI are planning to meet the royal family, including Mr. Wadiyar to apprise them on their centenary plans and elicit their views on the restoration.