MMCRI readying to counter fears of third wave over Omicron threat

MYSURU

21 December 2021 18:43 IST

Hospitals attached to the medical college getting more facilities

As the fear of a possible third wave lingers over the rise in Omicron cases, the healthcare infrastructure in Mysuru city that handled the first two waves of COVID-19 is being ramped up, adding more number of oxygenated beds.

Experts of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and the hospitals attached to it have been asked to deal with any shortages and ramp up the facilities, including procurement of essential drugs for treatment.

As the demand for medical oxygen rose exponentially in the second wave, nearly 80 per cent of beds in hospitals under MMCRI have been converted into oxygenated beds, establishing a dedicated channel for medical oxygen supplies to deal with any shortage. Another 6 kl oxygen tank is being set up on K.R. Hospital premises to cater to demand, if any, in the days ahead.

K.R. Hospital, which was in the forefront of COVID-19 fight during the first and second waves, has ramped up beds with centralised oxygen supply. It now has 680 oxygenated beds besides 80 beds with ventilators. This is in addition to 100 beds for non-COVID-19 patients and 10 ventilator beds for non-COVID-19 cases.

As there was a fear that the possible third wave could affect children, the hospital has set aside 150 oxygenated beds for paediatric care.

MMCRI Dean and Director Dinesh told The Hindu that the newly-established hospitals – the super speciality hospital and the trauma care center on KRS Road – have 100 oxygenated beds each for catering to the infected patients in case the beds are fully occupied in the main hospitals – K.R. Hospital and the District Hospital.

The super speciality hospital was converted into a COVID-19 hospital in the last wave when cases surged to deal with the shortage of beds, and was designated to handle COVID-19 cases in children when preparations were being done a few months ago following fears of a third wave. It is equipped with 30 paediatric ventilators, 20 HDUs and 100 oxygenated beds. The ICU beds at the super speciality hospital were managed under PPP model with a private hospital joining hands with the district administration in dealing with the pandemic situation in the second wave.

Around 80 beds at PKTB have been converted into oxygenated beds for attending to mild cases, Dr. Dinesh said, adding that procurement of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 has been stepped up. The essential drugs for the treatment will be procured soon with orders already placed with the agencies concerned. There will be no shortage of drugs as all medicines will be made available to the patients.

Even the manpower, particularly the staff nurse and group D staff, will be met as the required numbers would be outsourced and clearances in this regard would be taken from the government well ahead of time, he added.

The MMCRI has also submitted a list of healthcare essentials to the State government for the requirement of the hospitals to combat the third wave. It is also making efforts to procure essential supplies such as paediatric ventilators under CSR initiatives.