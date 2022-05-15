MMCRI graduation day: 150 students receive MBBS degrees

A book recording the internship experiences of the MBBS students was also released on the occasion

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, Dr. M.A.Shekar, Vice Chancellor Adichunchanagari University, Dr. S.Chandrashekar Shetty, former V-C, RGHUS and others with award winners during the 93rd graduation day of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) celebrated its 93 rd graduation day on Sunday where 150 students received their MBBS degrees.

At the ceremony, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said that investment on human training and education in medical colleges would make for better doctors than spending money on new buildings.

She underlined the importance of providing facilities for training medical students to make them better doctors and said it is the doctors who bring reputation to a hospital and not the building. ‘’One can build hospitals but what good is it if it was devoid of doctors,’’ said Ms. Sudha Murty and urged the fresh graduates to reach out and serve the poor to lend meaning to the ancient concept of ‘’Vaidyo Narayana Harihi’’.

Drawing from her life experiences, Ms. Sudha Murty told the fresh graduates that learning never ends and doctors had tremendous power and capacity to help and serve people based on the knowledge acquired through their education.

The speech and words of doctors carry power and hence bedside manners while dealing with patients was important as it could make a difference to a patient’s health, she added.

A book recording the internship experiences of the MBBS students was also released on the occasion. Students were also imparted the Hippocratic Oath and apart from distribution of degree certificates, cash and merit awards were also given to those who topped in various subjects.

M.A. Shekar, Vice Chancellor of Adi Chunchanagiri University, S. Chandrashekar Shetty, former V-C of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Principal, MMCRI, Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Director and Dean, MMCRI, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.