MMCRI evaluating outcome of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients

MYSURU

17 August 2020 01:00 IST

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), whose doctors and nursing staff are in the forefront of COVID-19 treatment here at the designated hospital, is evaluating the outcome of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.

So far, 10 persons, including COVID-19 warriors, who had recovered from the contagion, had donated their plasma acting on an appeal. Four critically ill patients had undergone the therapy – one in Shivamogga and three in Mysuru – and are said to have shown “improvement” in their condition.

“We have been told that the patients are showing signs of recovery after being transfused with plasma of the recovered patients. The degree and extent of recovery may vary from patient to patient and the same is being documented to check its benefit on the patients,” said MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj.

Based on the opinions expressed by the medical fraternity on the therapy for patients’ recovery, MMCRI decided to study the results and clinically document every case in accordance with ICMR guidelines. “As of now, we have four cases to study and the same is being done. The patient in Shivamogga is a relative of a doctor who told us that his condition has improved. The three other patients who received plasma from K.R. Hospital Blood Bank were admitted in three different private hospitals. We are keeping a track on the patients’ condition,” the dean explained.