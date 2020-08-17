MMCRI evaluating outcome of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), whose doctors and nursing staff are in the forefront of COVID-19 treatment here at the designated hospital, is evaluating the outcome of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.
So far, 10 persons, including COVID-19 warriors, who had recovered from the contagion, had donated their plasma acting on an appeal. Four critically ill patients had undergone the therapy – one in Shivamogga and three in Mysuru – and are said to have shown “improvement” in their condition.
“We have been told that the patients are showing signs of recovery after being transfused with plasma of the recovered patients. The degree and extent of recovery may vary from patient to patient and the same is being documented to check its benefit on the patients,” said MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj.
Based on the opinions expressed by the medical fraternity on the therapy for patients’ recovery, MMCRI decided to study the results and clinically document every case in accordance with ICMR guidelines. “As of now, we have four cases to study and the same is being done. The patient in Shivamogga is a relative of a doctor who told us that his condition has improved. The three other patients who received plasma from K.R. Hospital Blood Bank were admitted in three different private hospitals. We are keeping a track on the patients’ condition,” the dean explained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath