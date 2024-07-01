MMCRI centenary closing event likely in September

The year-long centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), one of the oldest medical colleges in the country, will be wrapped up in September this year with a three-day mega event planned here. Many former students of the century-old institution, including those working abroad, are expected to participate in the events.

The centenary celebrations began in August last year, and the events and activities as part of the celebrations took place all through the year.

Confirming this to The Hindu, MMCRI dean and director K.R. Dakshayani said the valedictory of the centenary celebrations has been tentatively planned from September 27 to 29. “We have invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the valedictory. We are expecting alumni from across the country and also from abroad. The details of the three-day events will be discussed with the committee and informed later,” she said.

August Deadline for Restoration

The dean said the project executors have been given a deadline for completing the ongoing restoration of three hospitals of MMCRI, including the K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, and PKTB Sanatorium, in August. A sum of ₹89 crore was allocated for the works for strengthening the hospitals located in heritage buildings.

“The works are in different stages of completion. The project has been launched for over a year now. In July, nearly 80 percent of work will be done. But, we want all the remaining works to be completed in August, since we have planned the centenary closing events in September. By this time, we want restored hospital buildings ready,” Dr. Dakshayani said.

She said three blocks, including the Ophthalmology, and OPD blocks, have been handed over to us after completing the restoration works. In total, the works have been taken up in 14 blocks, and many are in different stages of completion. “If 70 percent of work is done in some blocks, 50 percent of work is done in administrative blocks. The project team has to speed up the work and hand over the buildings to us by August,” she said.

Early this year, MLA K. Harish Gowda inspected the renovation works and told the contractor and the engineers attached to the Health Department’s engineering division which was implementing the works, to ensure quality in renovation after he noticed plastering work was unsatisfactory. Mr. Gowda had asked them to complete the work by employing more labour for the convenience of patients and doctors and other staff.

The restoration of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital had become necessary since the structures, dating back to the times of Mysuru Maharajas, had become fragile. The local elected representatives had sought their repairs. Accordingly, the works began two years ago as per the heritage norms since the hospitals buildings had been notified as heritage buildings. The PKTB Hospital and two hostels of MMCRI are also being renovated along with the hospitals at a cost of ₹89 crore.

Thousands of patients visit the hospitals from Mysuru and neighbouring districts for treatment and consultation. Nearly 2,000 patients avail OP services.

Importantly, this is the first major restoration of the heritage hospital buildings since many decades. In total, 14 major works are being carried out with the heritage norms, without altering the original architecture. The works include reinforcement of walls and ceilings and fixing leaking roofs.