M.M. Hills temple renews FSSAI licence for ‘laddu’ prasada

26 November 2021 18:37 IST

Registration done under Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) project

The Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Temple has got its licence renewed under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI) for the ‘prasada’ it serves to devotees visiting the temple atop M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district. The laddu served at the temple is now FSSAI certified for the second year in a row.

The licence is valid from November 25, 2021 to November 24, 2022.

The licence was availed as a part of Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG), a project initiated by FSSAI for places of worship across the country for complying with the food safety guidelines laid down under the Act while preparing prasada. The licence is valid for one year and it needs to be renewed every year, subject to meeting the conditions laid down under the Act.

The temple authority sought the licence last year on the advice of the then Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district S. Suresh Kumar, who had reviewed the prasada preparation.

The kitchen staff of the temple underwent training and studied food safety standards maintained at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, on the advice of the Commissioner, Department of Muzrai, before going for the licence.The quality control measures as mandated under the Act are examined once in three months by the representatives of FSSAI.

The temple has the capacity to prepare 50,000 laddus every day. However, on an average, 20,000 to 25,000 laddus are prepared.