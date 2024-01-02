M.M. Hills: Minister directs officials for early completion of temple works

January 02, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh on Tuesday, January 2, told the officials that the development works being carried out at M.M. Hills Temple by Shri Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Kshetra Development Authority have to be completed at the earliest. The works need to be expedited so that the facilities benefit lakhs of devotees who visit the temple, he added.

Speaking after reviewing the works during his visit to M.M. Hills, the Minister said the work on the construction of a 396-room guest house at the hills remains incomplete even three years after the start of the construction work. “I want the guest house ready by March this year. It needs to be completed so that the devotees who come in large numbers could get accommodation there,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

He said the number of devotees goes up substantially during festivals and public holidays. They need accommodation during their visit and therefore the works have to be speeded up, the Minister directed.

Mr. Venkatesh said the 108-ft tall statue of Sri Malai Mahadeshwara was inaugurated nearly nine months ago. However, the remaining works at the statue remain incomplete. All the remaining works need to be completed in a span of one month. “The works have to meet the quality standards.”

The Minister also inspected the works on the construction of a queue line for the devotees conceptualised on the Tirupati model. The new system enables the smooth movement of devotees to the temple for the ‘darshan’ and the facility was being constructed at a cost of ₹49 crore. While three out of four blocks in the basement had been completed, the construction of one block was remaining. The remaining block has to be completed soon, the Minister said, during his visit.

The Minister also told the temple authorities to prepare for “Teppotsava” this Ugadi festival while directing the temple management to complete the works on Kalyani at Dodda Kere near Majjana Bhavi. “Because of the delay in the completion of Kalyani work, Teppotsava could not be conducted. The Kalyani work has been underway for the last three years. By Ugadi, the work has to be completed and teppotsava be conducted at the Kalyani,” Mr Venkatesh said.

The works that facilitate devotees who visit the temple through padayatra from Talabetta to climb the hills have also to be completed at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Temple Authority Secretary Saraswathi and others were present.