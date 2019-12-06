M.M. Hills gets a solid waste recycling plant

A solid waste management unit to handle and scientifically dispose`of local waste was inaugurated at M.M. Hills on Thursday.

A first-of-its-kind at the major pilgrim centre, the facility will scientifically convert wet kitchen waste into manure. The authorities in Chamarajanagar district said disposing of solid waste had emerged as a major challenge today and thus the M.M. Hills Development Authority conceived the idea of setting up the unit.

According to a release, M.M. Hills receives thousands of pilgrims on a daily basis and a huge amount of waste is generated. The unit will not only handle kitchen waste but also plastic and waste that is segregated and transported for recycling. The accumulated segregated plastic and other non-perishable items will be collected and auctioned to scrap dealers who will recycle them, said the release.

The manure generated from the organic and kitchen waste will be used by the MM. Hills authority for landscape management and maintenance.