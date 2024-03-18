GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLIRC showcases capabilities for students

March 18, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi conducted a motivational visit for the 29 enthusiastic students, including seven girl students and four instructors from the PRAHAR Samaj Jagruti Sanstha, with an aim of illuminating the strength and capabilities of the Indian Army.

The visit showcased the strength of the Indian Army wherein the cadets were given an opportunity to engage with soldiers and officers, witness military equipment demonstrations, learn about the rich heritage showcased at the Maratha Museum and also instill the values of discipline, courage and service to the nation.

The visit left a positive and lasting impact on the young minds who were proud to see the peer values and strength of the Indian Army.

They promised to imbibe self-discipline and displayed inclination to serve the motherland by becoming future military leaders.

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre continues its efforts towards strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the civil populace thus contributing towards nation building, said a release.

