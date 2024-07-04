ADVERTISEMENT

MLIRC, Rotary Club take up tree plantation drive in Belagavi

Published - July 04, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A joint tree plantation drive was taken up by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and the Rotary Club, Belagavi, as part of the Green Belagavi Project on Thursday.

The event saw enthusiastic participation.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, who is the Commandant, MLIRC, and Rotary District Governor Sharad Pai and others were present.

It witnessed the active involvement of 50 schoolchildren of BK Model High School, 65 Army personnels and 13 Rotarians who contributed to a greener future. The drive subsequently aims at planting more than 1,000 trees in a joint effort.

This joint initiative by the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and the Rotary Club highlights the importance of community participation in environmental conservation. It encourages individuals to take small steps towards making a significant impact.

The Indian Army continues to engage in initiatives that promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices, said a release.

