MLIRC personnel, civilians together take up cleanliness drive in Belagavi

October 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

A cleanliness drive under Swachchata Hi Seva Abhiyan: Ek Ghanta Ek Tareek was launched at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi on Sunday.

It was undertaken by all ranks and their families thus responding to a call for action for cleanliness and sanitisation.

As part of the drive, a collaborative cleanliness action was organised by the Army and the villagers of Savgaon to clean up the Savgaon Lake which was used by the locals for immersion of Ganesh Idols during Ganesh Visarjan.

The response from the locals was overwhelming. Their synchronised efforts transformed the area into a pristine space, mirroring their commitment to both military and community service. In addition, a weeding and bund maintenance, along the ponds and tracks of Argaan Talaab, was also carried out by the troops.

To instill this cleanliness discipline in the Agniveers, the young soldiers carried out a cleanliness drive in and around the Regimental Centre and dedicated their morning towards sprucing up the surroundings.

A joint effort by the Army and civilian authorities cleaned up the roads. The spirit of Swachchata Abhiyan marked a remarkable transformation of the once-dilapidated Mission Road into a clean thoroughfare, becoming a symbol of community cooperation. It served as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through community mobilisation, cooperation and a shared commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.

The families of the Regimental Centre also took forward the cleanliness drive in the living areas thus contributing towards the well-being of troops and instilling core values of environmental cleanliness.

The joint effort by the Army and civil authorities towards this drive exemplifies the synergy that can be achieved when different segments of society come together for a common cause. It showcases the potential for transformative change when diverse stakeholders work hand in hand to create a cleaner and more sustainable India.

Such joint efforts serve as inspiring examples of the nation’s collective commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and its goals of a cleaner and healthier India for all.

The Indian Army continues its dedication towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan reflecting its holistic approach to nation-building. By maintaining cleanliness within its own ranks and extending its efforts to the broader community, the Army sets a powerful example for all citizens thus becoming a source of inspiration and a testament to their role in shaping a better future for the nation.