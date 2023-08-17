MLIRC organises synchronised trekking to mark Independence Day

August 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) organised synchronised trekking to commemorate the 77th Independence Day.

This was part of the expedition to 75 hill-top forts, undertaken by the Southern Command.

Members of five teams from MLIRC along with volunteers of Giripremi Mountaineering Club organised a thrilling trekking expedition to the historic forts of Mahipalgarh, Samangarh, Rajhansgarh, Panhala and Vishalgarh.

“The trekking expedition was an exhilarating journey that combined the joy of adventure with the spirit of patriotism to mark our nation’s freedom and connect with history of valour and sacrifice. The expedition witnessed simultaneous flag hoisting of the tricolour and pledge by all members of the team at the forts. As the expedition teams descended from the heights of the forts, they carried a renewed sense of pride in our country and a deeper connection to its rich heritage. This experience will remain etched in their memories as a testament to the enduring spirit of Independence and wonders of our land,” said a release.