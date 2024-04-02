GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLIRC officers visiting colleges in Belagavi to inspire youth to join the armed forces

April 02, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
MLIRC team member speaking to students at the Siddarameshwar ITI College in Belagavi on Tuesday.

MLIRC team member speaking to students at the Siddarameshwar ITI College in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of their outreach programme, offices of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) have been visiting colleges in Belagavi to inspire youth to join the armed forces.

A team led by a senior officer visited Shree Siddarameshwar Education Trust’s Private ITI, Shivbasava Nagar, Belagavi, on Tuesday.

The team members spoke eloquently about the noble values, unyielding commitment and unparalleled opportunities that a career in the Indian Army offers.

Their lecture also shed light on the diverse career paths available within the Indian Army from combat roles to technical positions.

It was emphasized that the Indian Army is not just a career, but a way of life that moulds the individuals into strong, responsible and disciplined citizens.

The team members were able to guide the enthusiastic crowd of students who eagerly enquired about the various entry schemes to join the Army.

The students were not only inspired but also motivated to consider joining the Indian Army as a profession, with many expressing their aspirations to serve the nation.

The Indian Army continues with its efforts towards nation building by motivating the youth towards becoming responsible citizens and considering joining the armed forces as a career option, said a release.

