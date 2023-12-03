MLIRC officers visit Sindhudurg Sainik School and Junior College in Amboli

December 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers and soldiers of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) paid a visit to the Sindhudurg Sainik School and Junior College, Amboli in Maharashtra on Sunday. The school with 230 enthusiastic students had the opportunity to interact with officers and understand the strength and capabilities of the Indian Army.

The visit commenced with a profound exploration of the War Museum where in the students immersed themselves in the rich history of the MARATHA Light Infantry Regiment, gaining insight into the heroic tales and the evolution of warfare. The students were also showcased with the equipment gallery, where an impressive array of weaponry, gear and cutting edge technology was on display. This first-hand encounter with the military hardware provided tangible connection to the Indian Army’s prowess and modernising efforts. The pinnacle of the excursion was the captivating showcase of technology infusion in the Army. This exposure not only fostered an appreciation for the Army’s commitment to innovation but also sparked curiosity about the role of technology in safeguarding the National Security.

Overall, the visit left an indelible impression on the students, instilling a profound sense of pride and respect for the Armed Forces, its history and its unwavering dedication towards staying at the forefront of the Military Capabilities. The Indian Army continues its efforts towards motivating the young minds by showcasing its strength and capabilities thus infusing a sense of pride in its citizens, said a release.

