ADVERTISEMENT

MLIRC officers interact with NCC cadets

August 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

NCC cadets from Karnataka and Goa visiting the MLIRC museum in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Some Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre officers interacted with students of National Cadet Corps officers and cadets from different states in Belagavi on Sunday.

This was part of a motivational tour and visit organised by the MLIRC. Officers and 247 cadets of NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa, participated in the programme. It was organised with an aim to foster positive interaction between the Indian Armed Forces and the young population. The visit showcased the Indian Army’s strength.

The cadets got the opportunity to engage with the MLIRC soldiers and the officers, see military equipment, witness some demonstrations and learn about the rich heritage at the MLIRC Museum. This would help instil in them values of discipline, courage and service to the nation, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit left a positive and lasting impact on the young minds who were proud to see the peer values and strength of the Indian Army. They promised to imbibe self-discipline and displayed inclination to serve the motherland by becoming future Military leaders, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US