MLIRC officers interact with NCC cadets

August 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Some Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre officers interacted with students of National Cadet Corps officers and cadets from different states in Belagavi on Sunday.

This was part of a motivational tour and visit organised by the MLIRC. Officers and 247 cadets of NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa, participated in the programme. It was organised with an aim to foster positive interaction between the Indian Armed Forces and the young population. The visit showcased the Indian Army’s strength.

The cadets got the opportunity to engage with the MLIRC soldiers and the officers, see military equipment, witness some demonstrations and learn about the rich heritage at the MLIRC Museum. This would help instil in them values of discipline, courage and service to the nation, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit left a positive and lasting impact on the young minds who were proud to see the peer values and strength of the Indian Army. They promised to imbibe self-discipline and displayed inclination to serve the motherland by becoming future Military leaders, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT