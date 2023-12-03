ADVERTISEMENT

MLIRC officers hold outreach programme at ITI

December 03, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Army personnel during a demonstration for students of Sindhudurg Sainik School & Junior College, Amboli, at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) officers visited Karnataka ITI College in Belagavi on Sunday, as part of its outreach programme to motivate youth to join the defence forces.

Resourcepersons gave a lecture covering the noble aspects of serving the nation but also introduced various entry schemes to pursue Armed Forces as a career option. The students were provided with an insight into careers in the Armed Forces.

The students were also acquainted with the Agnipath Scheme and its importance not only in making future warriors but also in making a responsible citizen. The School authorities lauded the efforts of the Army for providing gainful information about the employment opportunities in the Armed Forces, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US