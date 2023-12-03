HamberMenu
MLIRC officers hold outreach programme at ITI

December 03, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Army personnel during a demonstration for students of Sindhudurg Sainik School & Junior College, Amboli, at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, on Sunday.

Army personnel during a demonstration for students of Sindhudurg Sainik School & Junior College, Amboli, at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) officers visited Karnataka ITI College in Belagavi on Sunday, as part of its outreach programme to motivate youth to join the defence forces.

Resourcepersons gave a lecture covering the noble aspects of serving the nation but also introduced various entry schemes to pursue Armed Forces as a career option. The students were provided with an insight into careers in the Armed Forces.

The students were also acquainted with the Agnipath Scheme and its importance not only in making future warriors but also in making a responsible citizen. The School authorities lauded the efforts of the Army for providing gainful information about the employment opportunities in the Armed Forces, said a release.

