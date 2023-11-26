MLIRC hosts Dakshin Bharat Area Ex-Servicemen Rally

November 26, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

A Dakshin Bharat Area Ex-Servicemen Rally was held under the aegis of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi on Sunday.

Over 1,500 Ex-Servicemen and 40 Veer Naris participated in the rally.

The rally commenced with an address by MLIRC Station Commander Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee.

The rally provided an opportunity to address key issues of veterans under one roof to include grievances related to pensions, health care facilities and financial issues.

The event marked the presence of the Record Offices of 14 other regiments and also included representatives of ECHS, DPDO Bengaluru, various leading banks to find an amicable solution to the concerns of the veterans.

In an effort towards addressing the minor medical issues, a health camp was established to provide consultation for general medical, dental and gyanaecology.

Healthcare which emerged as a critical issue was also addressed during the rally.

The challenges faced by the veterans in accessing quality medical care were brought to the forefront, prompting a commitment from the authorities to enhance healthcare facilities and streamline processes for ex-servicemen.

The rally also witnessed felicitations to the 40 Veer Naris, brave widows of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, according to a release.