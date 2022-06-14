MLIRC commando instructor goes missing

Subhedar Major Surjit Singh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 14, 2022 21:57 IST

The police have registered a case after an instructor of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre (MLIRC) went missing a few days ago.

Subhedar Major Surjit Singh (47), instructor in the commando wing of MLIRC, went missing on Sunday. Hailing from Gurudaspur in Punjab, he was a resident of Belagavi.

He had come to the Old City to get his new mobile phone repaired. After going through CCTV footage, the police have concluded that he had parked his bicycle in front of Vaishali Bar and Restaurant.

When he did not return even after several hours, his family members got concerned. They approached the MLIRC authorities who then lodged a complaint.

Apart from the police, MLIRC personnel are also on the look-out for the missing instructor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi has issued a request to the public seeking information about Surjit Singh.

MLIRC Commando Wing Commander Colonel Manoj Sharma has also made a similar request. Anyone who has any information about Surjit Singh can inform the police or the MLIRC on Ph: 9906176060 or 9899217518.