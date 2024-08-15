ADVERTISEMENT

MLIRC celebrates Independence Day with a series of events

Published - August 15, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Various initiatives aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and national pride undertaken

The Hindu Bureau

MLIRC Commandant Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee laying a wreath at the nation’s heroes memorial during the Independence Day celebrations in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Thursday.

The grand celebrations highlighted the deep-seated patriotism and commitment of its ranks. In the lead-up to the Independence Day celebrations, MLIRC organised several initiatives aimed at fostering environmental stewardship and national pride.

A significant precursor to the main event was a plantation drive which saw all ranks of the Regimental Centre actively participating in the green initiative.

It launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to inspire flag hoisting at every house. The campaign was a resounding success with individuals proudly showcasing the tricolor on their rooftops, thereby strengthening the sense of national unity and pride.

As a precursor, a series of events were held that captured the essence of the nation’s Independence. The Tiranga Run, an exhilarating race featuring participation from various ranks and the Reserve Police Force personnel, was a focal point of the day’s activities.

This event served as a vibrant display of national pride, with personnel running with the tricolour, demonstrating their unity and devotion.

The festivities continued with a Tricolour Cycle Rally, where cyclists adorned their bikes with the national flag and pedaled through the streets of Belagavi.

This rally was an energetic expression of patriotism, drawing attention and admiration from spectators.

On Thursday, MLIRC Commandant Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee hoisted the national flag.

A solemn wreath laying ceremony to honour the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes was undertaken. This respectful tribute underscored the deep gratitude and remembrance for their courageous contributions, said a release.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

