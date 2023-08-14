HamberMenu
MLIRC campaign in Belagavi villages

August 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
MLIRC personnel participating in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in a village near Belagavi on Monday.

MLIRC personnel participating in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in a village near Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) organised the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in some villages around Belagavi as part of Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The campaign carried out in Belgundi, Bigarni and Muchandi villages included motivational talk by gallantry award winners of the Defence forces.

Veterans were felicitated.

A tree plantation drive was launched by school students and ex-servicemen in the villages covered by the campaign.

The campaign was launched by the Department of Youth Affairs to commemorate the 76th Independence Day and to honor serving and retired Defence personnel.

The campaign’s tagline is “Mitti ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan”, said a release.

