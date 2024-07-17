MLIRC cadets win silver in wrestling

Vishwaji More and Dhanraj Jamnik, boy sports cadets in Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, won silver medals at the Asian wrestling championships held recently.

Mr. More won a silver medal at the Under-23 Asian Wrestling Championship in the Greco-Roman category, held in Amman in Jordan in June.

Cadet Dhanraj Jamnik, clinched a silver medal in the Greco-Roman category at the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship currently being held at Sriracha in Thailand.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, has lauded the hard work and determination exhibited by the cadets.

They received guidance and training at the Boys Sports Company in MLIRC. It serves as an Army Wrestling Node, playing a crucial role in identifying wrestling talent across the country. It provides expert guidance to ensure athletes excel not only nationally but also internationally, said a release.