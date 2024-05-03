MLIRC Brigadier visits SGI School in Belagavi

May 03, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, visited the Sanjay Ghodawat International School (SGI School) in Belagavi and delivered a motivational lecture for students on the occasion of their investiture ceremony.

He spoke on issues related to leadership and how students can contribute to the country being good citizens.

He said that essential leadership qualities are imperative for shaping exemplary citizens. Emphasizing integrity as the cornerstone of leadership, he urged students to uphold moral principles steadfastly in all spheres of life.

Brigadier Mukherjee underscored the importance of resilience, advocating for the cultivation of inner strength to overcome challenges. Additionally, he stressed the virtues of discipline and accountability, essential for driving continual improvement.

His address resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring them to embrace these qualities as they embark on their journeys towards becoming responsible citizens and effective leaders.

He also encouraged the young minds to consider a career in the Armed Forces. He emphasized the honor and privilege of serving the nation and inspired them to channel their potential towards safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty, said a release.