GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MLIRC Brigadier visits SGI School in Belagavi

May 03, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, visited the Sanjay Ghodawat International School (SGI School) in Belagavi and delivered a motivational lecture for students on the occasion of their investiture ceremony.

He spoke on issues related to leadership and how students can contribute to the country being good citizens.

He said that essential leadership qualities are imperative for shaping exemplary citizens. Emphasizing integrity as the cornerstone of leadership, he urged students to uphold moral principles steadfastly in all spheres of life.

Brigadier Mukherjee underscored the importance of resilience, advocating for the cultivation of inner strength to overcome challenges. Additionally, he stressed the virtues of discipline and accountability, essential for driving continual improvement.

His address resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring them to embrace these qualities as they embark on their journeys towards becoming responsible citizens and effective leaders.

He also encouraged the young minds to consider a career in the Armed Forces. He emphasized the honor and privilege of serving the nation and inspired them to channel their potential towards safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty, said a release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.