MLIRC Agniveer attestation parade in Belagavi

June 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

An attestation parade of the first batch of Agniveers of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre was organised in Belagavi on Saturday.

The parade marked the culmination of rigorous recruit training during which young Agniveers were transformed into physically fit, mentally robust and professionally competent soldiers of the Indian Army.

Attestation is a ceremony in which the Agniveers take the oath of allegiance in the presence of the National Flag, the Regimental Flag and religious holy books in an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout and drill.

A total of 23 Agniveer recruits took the Oath of Affirmation. These Agniveers will subsequently undergo the passing out parade before being dispatched to their respective units to protect and serve the motherland.

The ceremony was reviewed by the Officiating Commandant of MLIRC who congratulated the pilot batch of Agniveer for the successful completion of their arduous training while also exhorting them to strive to be the finest soldiers of the Indian Army, according to a release.

