HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLIRC Agniveer attestation parade in Belagavi

June 19, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Agniveers taking part in an attestation parade of the first batch of recruits at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi.

Agniveers taking part in an attestation parade of the first batch of recruits at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An attestation parade of the first batch of Agniveers of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre was organised in Belagavi on Saturday.

The parade marked the culmination of rigorous recruit training during which young Agniveers were transformed into physically fit, mentally robust and professionally competent soldiers of the Indian Army.

Attestation is a ceremony in which the Agniveers take the oath of allegiance in the presence of the National Flag, the Regimental Flag and religious holy books in an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout and drill.

A total of 23 Agniveer recruits took the Oath of Affirmation. These Agniveers will subsequently undergo the passing out parade before being dispatched to their respective units to protect and serve the motherland.

The ceremony was reviewed by the Officiating Commandant of MLIRC who congratulated the pilot batch of Agniveer for the successful completion of their arduous training while also exhorting them to strive to be the finest soldiers of the Indian Army, according to a release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.