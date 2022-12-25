MLCs want Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be named after Krishnaraja Wadiyar

December 25, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Elected representatives from Mandya district have sought Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s name for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The demand comes close on the heels of an appeal by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, for naming the expressway on Cauvery river as “Cauvery Expressway”.

As the Maharaja of Mysore who ruled for nearly four decades between 1902 and 1940, the late Maharaja cultivated a humanistic vision of community co-existence which shaped the old Mysore. The coming up of modern Karnataka was due to the efforts of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1884-1940), said Congress MLCs Madhu G. Made Gowda and Dinesh Gooligowda, in their letter to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The MLCs have also submitted separate representations to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and PWD Minister C.C. Patil on the demand.

The construction of Krishnaraja Sagara dam (KRS) is one of the major contributions of the late Maharaja as it has been the lifeline for lakhs of farmers in the region. “We should acknowledge his visionary efforts that helped to end the drinking water crisis and quench the thirst of millions of people besides supporting the diverse livelihoods in Bengaluru, the silicon city of the country,” they said.

Many development projects were established during his regime and they include the hydroelectric project at Shivanasamudra, formation of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the country’s first installation of streetlights, KR Hospital, Sandalwood Oil Factory, Silk Factory, Mysore Sugar Mills.

Special importance was accorded for the empowerment of women, launched girl education and scholarships during his regime. There is a long list of his achievements of the late Maharaja, who was popularly known as ‘Rajarishi’ (Sage King), the name given by Mahatma Gandhi, for his administrative reforms and achievements. He also showed special interest in the field of education, agriculture, social upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. During his reign, he built a number of lakes for the benefit of farmers. He laid a strong foundation for the development of Karnataka under his rule, the MLCs said in their letter.

No Mysurean will forget the benevolence of the royal family as they sold personal jewellery to meet the cost of the construction of KRS dam which provides drinking water and irrigates large tracts of land. Such was the vision of the former ruler towards the future generations. The Cauvery water released from the dam is an important source of water supply, including Mysuru and Bengaluru, they said.

Such being the achievements of a great personality like his, should be remembered by the future generations to come. “Therefore, on behalf of the people of Karnataka, we urge you to consider naming the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway [275] after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar,” the MLCs demanded.