MLCs question legality of Horatti conducting Council proceedings

The Legislative Council on Friday witnessed acrimonious scenes when members of the BJP questioned the legality of a pro tem Chairman conducting proceedings in the House.

The Opposition members, who demanded that the election to the post of Chairman be held at the earliest, were later convinced when Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained that the Governor’s notification on appointment of Chairman had authorised the nominee, Basvaraj Horatti, to perform all duties of the Council Chairman. “This appointment under Article 184, sub-clause 1 of the Constitution is not that of a pro tem Chairman. The gazette notification says that the nominee has the powers to perform the duties of the office of the Chairman of the Legislative Council till a new one is elected. So the legality cannot be questioned,” Mr. Gowda explained.

On the election to the post, he said the date should not be later than the prorogation (continuance of the House from one session to another) of the ongoing session. By end of this session, the election will be conducted, the Minister said.

Earlier, raising the issue, BJP member Ayanur Manjunath said that as a pro tem Chairman who has been appointed by the Governor, the first responsibility of the person occupying the chair was to conduct election to the post. “Why have you not conducted the election so far? Conducting the proceedings in the capacity of pro tem Chairman will lead to a constitutional crisis,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s direction in the case of pro tem Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, Mr. Manjunath demanded that the election be held at the earliest.

Endorsing his view, BJP members K.B. Shanappa and Tejaswini Gowda asked whether the coalition government did not wish to conduct the election and if there was a lack of coordination between the two parties.

Congress member V.S. Ugrappa also said a nominated Chairman could not conduct the proceedings of the House as per the rules.

But, defending the government, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Congress member Ivan D’Souza said the nominated Chairman had all powers to perform the duties of a Chairman till election.

Amid the heated debate, the Chairman adjourned the House for some time. After re-assembling, the members were convinced by Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda that Mr. Horatti could indeed continue to oversee proceedings.

The JD(S) leader, who offered to step down if the House wished it, said the question should have been raised when the session began. “In that case, the entire session conducted this time so far will be illegal.”

Later, addressing presspersons, he cited an instance of a pro tem Chairman in Uttar Pradesh conducting House proceedings for two years. “If the coalition decides to have me continue as Chairman, I will do so. Otherwise, I will conduct the election and step down,” he said.