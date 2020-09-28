Karnataka

MLCs meet Yediyurappa

A day after the legislature session ended, BJP members of the Legislative Council met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday and discussed the elections to seats that have fallen vacant, among other issues.

BJP spokesperson and MLC N. Ravi Kumar said they had sought a separate meeting with the CM at the recent BJP Legislature Party meeting as several matters pending discussion. Talks focused on the elections to four graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies and elections to local bodies due soon.

They also raised the issue of the legislators’ fund that the CM said would be released soon. After many complained of being ignored as the Ministers visiting their districts did not even invite them to meetings, Mr. Yediyurappa assured them that this would be addressed.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 1:39:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mlcs-meet-yediyurappa/article32710543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story