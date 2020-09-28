MLCs meet Yediyurappa

A day after the legislature session ended, BJP members of the Legislative Council met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday and discussed the elections to seats that have fallen vacant, among other issues.
BJP spokesperson and MLC N. Ravi Kumar said they had sought a separate meeting with the CM at the recent BJP Legislature Party meeting as several matters pending discussion. Talks focused on the elections to four graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies and elections to local bodies due soon.
They also raised the issue of the legislators’ fund that the CM said would be released soon. After many complained of being ignored as the Ministers visiting their districts did not even invite them to meetings, Mr. Yediyurappa assured them that this would be addressed.
