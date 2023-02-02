MLCs from rural local bodies petition for increase in local area development funds from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore

February 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

MLCs elected from the rural local bodies have demanded that their local area development funds should be increased from the present ₹2 crore a year to a minimum of ₹10 crore to help them to cater to the infrastructure woes of rural areas.

As many as six MLCs, on behalf of MLCs elected from the rural local bodies, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Upper House Srinivas Poojary on Thursday demanding that an announcement in this regard should be made in the State Budget to be presented this month.

In the petition, they said that they were representing two to three districts covering 200 to 400 village panchayats. Since their constituencies are rural areas, people from the villages were regularly petitioning them seeking infrastructure related works in their areas. But the local area development funds allocated to them was too meagre to respond to the problems of people from villages, they argued.

The petition was signed by MLCs Dinesh Guligowda, Sharanagouda Patil, Manjunath Bhandari, Sunil Gowda Patil, Rajendra Rajanna, and S. Ravi. Mr. Ravi said that the government should either increase the allocation or completely withdraw the scheme as it was not possible to provide justice to rural areas with the present system.