MLCs demand time to discuss north Karnataka related issues

Members of Legislative Council, keeping aside their party affiliations, sought time to discuss issues related to north Karnataka in the House.

Referring to media reports criticising the legislators for wasting public money without discussing the problem of north Karnataka, Leader of Opposition, S.R. Patil said, "We are feeling guilty. The House should discuss issues related to irrigation projects, development of backward areas. The chairman should fix specific time for the debate", he said.

BJP member Lakshman Savadi said the public had been disappointed with the way the discussions were being held. "If there is any issue with land grabbing against any person, raise it in Bengaluru, not here. People are commenting that the ministers, legislators had come here for a picnic and visit Goa in the weekend. If you can't discuss issues bothering this area, better adjourn the session and go back to Bengaluru", he said.

JD(S) member K.T. Srikante Gowda, Congress member C.M. Ibrahim also echoed similar opinions.

Leader of House Kota Srinivas Poojary said the government was prepared to discuss all the issues. Senior ministers were ready to discuss. Considering the opinions expressed by the members, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said he had also gone through the media reports commenting on the House proceedings. "We will take up issues concerned to north Karnataka on December 21 after the Question Hour", he said.