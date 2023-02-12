MLC wants leopard task force to control conflict

February 12, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Dinesh Gooligowda, Congress MLC, has said that Deputy Conservator of Forest Saurabh Kumar has told him that the task force on leopards that was constituted recently has discussed with the forest officials from Gir in Gujarat and Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and sought inputs on handling the leopard-human conflict.

In a press statement, the MLC said the recent leopard attacks on humans in Mysuru and Mandya districts have caused constant fear among the people in villages that have been witnessing such attacks on people and domestic animals.

K.R. Pet, Maddur, Melkote, Malavalli, and Nagamangala taluks have witnessed leopard attacks. Cattle, sheep, goats and dogs are getting killed by the leopards, causing anxiety among farmers and the locals. An awareness has to be created among the people on the steps taken by the task force for easing their fears, he suggested.

The MLC said cages have to be deployed wherever necessary for capturing the leopards and added that the task force has to become proactive for protecting human and domestic animals.

Mr. Gooligowda discussed with the DCF reasons for increased human-leopard conflict in Mandya, and the steps taken so far.

The DCF told the MLC that leopards take refuge in sugarcane fields during breeding season. The incidents of wild cats attacking farmers during harvest has been noticed. Unscientific disposal of meat waste in cities are the key reason for leopards straying into urban pockets besides rise in the population of dogs and pigs. Leopards are increasingly found in urban areas as they come in search of prey like dogs.

The State government announced the constitution of the Leopard Task Force to exclusively deal with human-leopard conflict that is on the rise in the south Karnataka region.

A 24 x 7 helpline has also been launched on January 31. The task force is headed by the DCF, Mysuru circle. People can call the helpline 9481996026 seeking help in case they sight leopards. “I myself called the helpline once. It’s working. It has been getting three to four calls a day. People should not panic on spotting leopards but call the control room for help,” he advised.

Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Sargur, T. Narsipur, Mandya, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, and surrounding regions are facing the conflict. The key reason for constituting the task force was the death of four persons due to leopard attacks since October in T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Mysuru circle heads the task force while it consists of 58 personnel with the Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle supervising its activities. The control room of the task force has come up at the Aranya Bhavan and it will be functional on a 24x7 basis.