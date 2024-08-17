MLC Vishwanath’s book on ancient parliaments released by Yaduveer

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar released a book on ancient parliaments authored by MLC A.H. Vishwanath here on Saturday.

The book titled “Pracheena Parliamentgala Pradakshinegalu” at a programme organized jointly by Srushti Publications from Bengaluru, D. Devaraj Urs Pratime Pratishtapana Samithi, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Mysuru District Government Pre University College Lecturers’ Association among others was released at a function held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in the city.

Mr. Yaduveer pointed out that the principles of Anubhava Mantapa, which was conceptualised in the 12th century, were continued by the Mysuru rulers and referred to the formation of the ‘Prajaprathinidhi Sabha’ during the tenure of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath acknowledged the importance accorded to democracy by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas by pointing to the existence of ‘Prajaprathinidhi Sabha’ even before India could attain Independence and the country became a democratic republic.

Pointing out that the ancient Greek Parliament had introduced voting more than 2,500 years ago, Mr. Vishwanath said it was important to hear the views of people’s representatives from Panchayat to Parliament.

He said the British Parliament was regarded as the ‘mother of parliaments’ and his book was released by the Basava Samiti of Basaveshwara statue in London recently.

Mr. Vishwanth also said Parliament was not merely a structure built out of stone and mortar, but a building where people’s lives are built. He said Parliament was a temple, where the Constitution is the deity.

University of Mysore’s Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, besides litterateurs Narahalli Balasubramanya and Rajappa Dalwai were among the persons present on the occasion.

