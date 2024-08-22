MLC Vishwanath for ‘suspended animation’ of State Assembly over corruption charges against govt.

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, has suggested that the State Assembly be kept in ’suspended animation’ as there were allegations of corruption levelled against Chief Minister of the State itself.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday Mr. Vishwanath said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accused of involvement in the alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in which he is accused of being a beneficiary.

Though the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has given his consent to prosecute the Chief Minister, the cabinet has taken a decision against it which is questionable, according to Mr. Vishwanath.

He also referred to the alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited and said that the circumstances dictate that Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign.

Stating that there were precedents in which the State governments have been kept in suspended animation in such situations Mr. Vishwanath said all were equal before the law.

‘’Be it Mr. Siddaramaiah or former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, the law is applicable to all and there cannot be any concession,” he added.

Calling for probing the role of G.T. Dinesh Kumar who was the MUDA Commissioner at the time, Mr. Vishwanath questioned as to why no action had been initiated against the official during whose term the alleged scam took place.

However, the investigation report has implicated Mr.Kumaraswamy in the illegal renewing of the mining lease when he was the Chief Minister and hence he too should be prosecuted,” Mr. Vishwanath added.

The MLC also took exception to the derogatory language being used by Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy and said that it lowers the dignity of political discourse in the State.

“The MUDA scam related to irregularities in site allotment is being discussed across the country and has not only brought disrepute to the State but also to the local body which was established by the Maharaja of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1904 for planned development of the city,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

