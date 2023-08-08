ADVERTISEMENT

MLC takes exception to delay in buying Nijalingappa’s house for developing as memorial

August 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the 22nd death anniversary of former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa, Congress MLC Mohan Kondajji urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate measures to purchase the house of Nijalingappa in Chitradurga to develop it as a memorial.

Mr. Kondajji submitted a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a programme organised to mark the death anniversary.

In the letter, Mr. Kondajji, who was associated with Mr. Nijalingappa during his old age, expressed concern that though the government had issued a notification about four years ago to develop the residence as a memorial, no measures were taken to implement it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that though Mr. Nijalingappa’s son and grandson, who stay in the U.S., had visited Chitradurga to transfer the property to the government, the then Deputy Commissioner of the district had not completed the formalities. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the residence of Nijalingappa was purchased at the earliest, so that works can begin.

Mr. Kondajji, whose father Kondajji Basappa worked in Nijalingappa’s Cabinet, told The Hindu that the house of Nijalingappa had become weak and there was a fear of it collapsing if restoration works were not initiated at the earliest. He pointed out that Nijalingappa laid foundation for the development of modern Karnataka by executing various development projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US