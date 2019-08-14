MLC Sunilgouda Patil donates blankets for flood-hit

MLC Sunilgouda Patil on Tuesday donated blankets worth ₹ 1 lakh to flood victims of Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts.

Handing over a van-load of blankets to Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil, he said that being an MLC from the local bodies constituency representing both the districts, he visited the flood-hit areas to assess the situation.

Cradles for newborns

He also promised to supply cradles to newborns as there were several cases of women being forced to make their newborns sleep in unsafe places in the shelters.

“The grown-ups can mange in rehabilitation centres, but the newborns need more care and safety. Thus, I have decided to donate some cradles with mosquito nets that can keep the newborns safe,” he said.

He said that people were in dire need of help mainly in Jamkhandi and Mudhol which have been affected badly by floods.

“People have lost their homes and valuables. They will have to rebuild their life after the floods recede,” Mr. Patil said.

Compensation

Urging the State government to offer ₹ 50,000 per acre compensation to farmers who have lost their standing crop in the floods, he demanded that the government build permanent houses for those whose houses were completely damaged in the floods.

Stating that transformers have been submerged disrupting electricity supply in many villages, he urged the administrations of the two districts to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible.

Precautionary steps

Fearing that stagnant water could help breed mosquitoes which could cause dengue and malaria, he said that precaution must be taken to prevent any such outbreak in the flood-affected areas.

Mr. Patil has promise to provide more relief material, if required.