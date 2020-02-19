MLC seeks White Paper from Karnataka government on finances

Congress MLC C.M. Ibrahim on Tuesday demanded that the government release a White Paper on the State’s finances.

Raising concern about Karnataka’s financial situation in the Legislative Council, he suggested that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should come out with a White Paper at the earliest. “Let us know how much money the State exchequer has. Based on that, you should lead an all-party delegation to the Centre seeking more funds for the State,” he said.

“The State has been deprived of funds even though it is the third-highest taxpaying State. The Centre has been slashing grants and funds for most schemes, including MNREGA and GST revenue,” he said.

On flood relief, Mr. Ibrahim said that while the government had claimed in the Governor’s address to the joint session that the relief amount was adequately disbursed to all affected families, many people were still waiting for grants to build houses. “If the government’s claims are true, is it ready to set up an all-party Cabinet sub-committee to study the issue?” he asked.

Mangaluru firing

Meanwhile, alleging that the violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest in December was sparked off by police high-handedness, Opposition leader in the Council S.R. Patil said the police had not followed any rules or protocol before opening fire. “It was a small crowd that could have been easily managed by a large police force. It is unfortunate that they did not follow rules before opening fire.”

On the issue of sedition charges slapped against the mother of a six-year-old in Bidar, Mr. Patil asked why no case was booked against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who had made students of a school that he runs recreate the events surrounding Ram Janmabhoomi.

Pandemonium prevailed in the House for some time when Opposition members staged a dharna condemning BJP member Ravi Kumar’s” reference to the firing victims as “terrorists”. The House was adjourned for half an hour and proceedings resumed only after Mr. Ravi Kumar apologised.