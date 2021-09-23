MLC seeks probe into honorary doctorates

Bengaluru

23 September 2021 21:14 IST

Of the total 1,856 honorary doctorates awarded by universities in Karnataka, more than 50% have been awarded by Hampi Kannada University alone.

Karnatak University, established in 1949, has so far awarded 108 honorary doctorates. However, Hampi University, established in 1991, has so far issued 1,141 honorary doctorates.

“A total of 1,856 honorary doctorates have been given by State-run universities and 23 honorary doctorates by private universities,” BJP member Tejaswini Gowda told the Legislative Council, quoting from a written reply from the government. She sought a special inquiry to know what the honorary awards given by Hampi Kannada University were.

